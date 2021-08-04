4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $569,000

Incredible custom home built in 2020, nestled on nearly 4 tree-lined acres. This sprawling ranch features gorgeous hardwood, high end finishes, open concept, tons of natural light throughout, vaulted ceilings, the enormous gourmet kitchen features Amish Cabinets, granite counters, undermount lighting, high end appliances, large walk in pantry. Master suite features an 18x14 walk in closet of your dreams with laundry! Master bath features jetted tub, his and hers lit vanities and rainwater shower. The 1700sf garage fits 6 cars, has insulated flooring, 60amp electric car hook-ups, and incredible custom glass garage doors giving you an indoor outdoor feel. Relax & entertain on your 24x16 covered patio or the uncovered 70x16 poured patio overlooking your private acreage. High efficiency HVAC, 2x6 construction, high quality sheeting (Zip System), R53 blown insulation, pool ready hookups, solid mahogany front doors. Over 4700 finished sf plus extra storage in basement.