4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $170,000

THIS is the ONE you've been looking for!! Look no further and prepare to be wowed the moment you walk in the door. This impeccably remodeled home boasts almost everything new in 2021, including: Roof, Vinyl Siding, Plumbing Supply Lines, Electrical Wiring, Electrical Panel, luxury vinyl Flooring, Drywall, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Kitchen Appliances stove, dishwasher, microware and refrigerator, garage doors and openers, concrete patio, electric water heater, Central Air, Ductwork and finished basement. You'll love all the natural light that enters through both the living room and large 4-Seasons Room. The custom tile showers on both the main AND lower levels are sure to be admired. Just a few minutes drive from all the essentials in Milan. What a fantastic location in a quite cul-de-sac, just waiting for you to move in and make it yours! Schedule your showings before it's gone! Seller is a licensed agent in IA and IL.