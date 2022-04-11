 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $159,700

4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $159,700

Check out this completely updated beauty! The main level is home to the practically new kitchen complete with new cabinets, countertops, appliances and custom backsplash. The main level is also where you will find all 4 bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths all featuring a modern design with fresh paint and new flooring. As if that wasn't enough, the basement boasts over 800sqft of finished living space and another 1/2 bath! All of this, along with an oversized 2 car garage and fenced in backyard could be yours! Don't delay, schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News