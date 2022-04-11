4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $159,700

Check out this completely updated beauty! The main level is home to the practically new kitchen complete with new cabinets, countertops, appliances and custom backsplash. The main level is also where you will find all 4 bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths all featuring a modern design with fresh paint and new flooring. As if that wasn't enough, the basement boasts over 800sqft of finished living space and another 1/2 bath! All of this, along with an oversized 2 car garage and fenced in backyard could be yours! Don't delay, schedule your showing today!