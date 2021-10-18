 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $129,900

4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $129,900

4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $129,900

You won't want to miss out on this home! Extremely well maintained and very nicely updated, this house is ready to move in! And that garage! extra large garage with new electrical sub-panel and enough lighting to see it from space! Ok, not really, but it's pretty bright! Current owners put in a new electrical panel in the house, new electrical sub-panel in the garage, new water heater, new furnace, new A/C, added the finished family room and 4th bedroom with egress in the basement.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: A solution for Alleman
Columnists

Column: A solution for Alleman

  • Updated

On June 30, Barb Ickes' article about Alleman High School appeared on the Dispatch-Argus' front page. The article included criticism of the Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News