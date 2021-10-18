You won't want to miss out on this home! Extremely well maintained and very nicely updated, this house is ready to move in! And that garage! extra large garage with new electrical sub-panel and enough lighting to see it from space! Ok, not really, but it's pretty bright! Current owners put in a new electrical panel in the house, new electrical sub-panel in the garage, new water heater, new furnace, new A/C, added the finished family room and 4th bedroom with egress in the basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $129,900
