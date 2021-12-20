4 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $155,000

WELCOME HOME to this great 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath with NEWLY REMODELED MAIN LEVEL and MASTER BATHROOMS! Nice sized kitchen with pantry and view of the back yard. The living room flows into the informal dining room with sliders to the rear yard. The master bedroom features a NEWLY REMODELDED MASTER BATH and hardwood floors. The main level has FRESH NEW PAINT, and new flooring in the entry and kitchen. The basement has a cozy fireplace, full bath, bedroom, storage room, and a walk out to the back yard. The home is nestled on a little over a half acre. Per seller: Roof 2013, Furnace 2010, A/C 2011, Siding 2009, Windows 2009.