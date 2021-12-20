 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
4 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $155,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $155,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $155,000

WELCOME HOME to this great 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath with NEWLY REMODELED MAIN LEVEL and MASTER BATHROOMS! Nice sized kitchen with pantry and view of the back yard. The living room flows into the informal dining room with sliders to the rear yard. The master bedroom features a NEWLY REMODELDED MASTER BATH and hardwood floors. The main level has FRESH NEW PAINT, and new flooring in the entry and kitchen. The basement has a cozy fireplace, full bath, bedroom, storage room, and a walk out to the back yard. The home is nestled on a little over a half acre. Per seller: Roof 2013, Furnace 2010, A/C 2011, Siding 2009, Windows 2009.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News