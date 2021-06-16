WOW!!! Country living at its best BUT with high-speed internet available! This home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms over 2000 finished square feet with all new carpet and fresh paint ALL sitting on over 1 acre of picturesque land. The main floor includes beautiful hardwood floors that flow from the great room into the large eat-in kitchen, updated lighting, and main floor laundry. The great room includes a cozy wood-burning fireplace and opens into the kitchen. The HUGE kitchen includes a large island, many cabinets, and access to the exterior wood deck. Additionally, the main floor includes a main floor bedroom and a 1/2 bathroom for your convenience. The upstairs adds 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom includes a fully updated en-suite bath that has a tiled walk-in shower!
4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $254,900
