4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $215,000

Looking for new construction without the price? Check out this 4 BR home!!! Completely new: walls, plumbing, wiring, mechanicals, water-proofing, siding, flooring, kitchen, baths, and appliances! Farmhouse touches with shiplap accents. Enjoy the huge kitchen island for eating or entertainment with an open concept design flow. The spacious backyard allows for many possibilities of use!

