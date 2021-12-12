 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $189,900

A charming 2 story home with 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths. One bedroom located on the main level with the other 3 located on the second level. Full bathrooms are located on main level and second level. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level. New carpet upstairs in 2020. New furnace, central air and mini split in 2019. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Master bedroom with master bath and a large walk-in closet. Detached heated garage and/or out-building. New roof and siding on the garage in 2021. Large yard. Lots of off street parking with 2 driveways. Located just a couple blocks from 4 of Geneseo’s 6 schools. Located in a desirable neighborhood. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify all information. All information provided per seller.

