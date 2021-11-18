4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $82,000

Here is your chance to make your dream a reality and have a clean slate on 4.8 acres of land right on the outskirts of town. Picture driving home and peering over the landscape to see your masterpiece awaiting you. This is an HGTV show dream about to come true for you! As you drive to your private piece of serenity, you see your beautiful 2 story brick colonial that you have transformed into a modern day wonder awaiting you to come home! Imagine remodeling this beauty with gorgeous floors, white trim, a large open kitchen with island, hard surface countertops, the list goes on! The bones of this home offer 4 bedrooms, a den/office, currently plumbed for 2 full baths, a 3 season porch, and tons of closet and storage. The master bedroom currently has a "2nd kitchen" off of it, but could be a large master bath/walk-in closet as your plumbing is already there, making this a 4 bed, 3 bath home! The home is being SOLD AS-IS, WHERE-IS, NO WARRANTIES.