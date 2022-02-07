4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $184,900

Back on the market 25k lower! This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a very quiet neighborhood of East Moline. This two story home boasts 3 bedrooms upstairs with a master bedroom ensuite bath with heated floors. Relax with your coffee in the summer time in the oversized 3 season porch with vaulted ceilings or winter in the cozy den in front of a real wood-burning fireplace! The oversized two car garage has plenty of storage and there's an additional 1 car garage below the 3 season room. The 4th conforming bedroom is just off the rec room in the basement level. This home is being sold "As-Is" with a 1 year AHS Essentials Home Warranty.