 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $174,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $174,900

This home is BACK ON THE MARKET and listed under FHA appraised value. Sewer, Roof, and termite inspections have already been completed. Meticulous and well maintained 4 br 3 ba home with walk-out basement, new C/A and furnace 2021, New front window and doors 2021, paint throughout, remodeled bath and crown molding. Large, fenced back yard with deck

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News