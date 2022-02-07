 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $164,000

4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $164,000

This nicely kept home is larger than it looks. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and a Main Floor Laundry. Newer windows throughout the home. Updated mechanicals, with a 95% Furnace. The Basement area would be great for a Rec room or entertaining. This home is MOVE IN ready! Stop out and see it.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News