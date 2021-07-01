 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $151,900

Have a look at this beautifully maintained 4 BR home in East Moline! This home features a lovely covered front porch, a private fenced in yard, a 2 car garage w/ an additional 12x10 shed, and pergola w/ patio! Inside on the main level, you'll find a spacious and updated living room, a bright and cheery kitchen, and 2 bedrooms with ample closet space. Additionally, you'll find the remaining 2 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood flooring and an additional flex space that could serve perfectly as a den/office! Don't miss your chance today! Schedule an appointment now!

An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.
An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.

A former City of Moline employee is suing the City of East Moline for allegedly not hiring her because she filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against the City of Moline. Awbrey is also suing the City of Moline for allegedly violating a "non-disparagement clause" that prevented either party from making disparaging comments about the other.

