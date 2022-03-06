 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $129,900

Beautiful 4-bedroom home located in downtown Davenport. There are two bedrooms located on the main level along with a large eat-in kitchen and half bath. There are two additional large bedrooms upstairs along with an office, huge walk-in closet or a 5th non-conforming bedroom. This home features hardwood floors, a large fenced yard, detached garage and updated windows. Tenant occupied. 24-hour notice required

