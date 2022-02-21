Don't miss your chance at this beautifully updated 4 BR, 2.5 bath home in Cordova sitting on almost half an acre ! This home features a 5 car garage, 2 car attached and 3 car detached garage with the added benefit of heating and cooling! The main level is spacious and you'll find tons of natural light through out. Enter through the foyer and you'll find a living room with a large picture window and bamboo flooring. Additionally, there is an adjoining formal dining room and bright and cheery kitchen w/ breakfast bar and main level laundry. The family room is nice and cozy with a wood burning fireplace and sliding door leading onto the large patio and HUGE, fenced back yard! The upper level holds all 4 bedrooms and you'll find more bamboo flooring through out the upper. The primary bedroom has its own private bath as well. Downstairs, the basement is unfinished but has TONS of potential to be finished.
4 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SouthPark Mall's Chick-fil-A will close its doors for good this month after almost 40 years in business.
An iconic landmark associated for decades with the city of Rock Island will soon be moved to Milan.
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago were investigating the possibility that a man suspected in the beating death of his girlfriend …
Logan Paul Voss and Ashleigh Decker decided to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday with a visit to Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Davenport.
A 16-year-old girl died Saturday night from her injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Moline.
Victim in shooting by former Moline cop says she was not informed of the plea deal. 'I was followed home, and I was shot at with my kids in the house behind me. How was I not asked about this?'
An Illinois law requires prosecutors to notify crime victims when their case may result in a plea, but one victim in the shooting case involving a retired police captain said she received no such notification.
State Rep. candidate Thurgood Brooks under review for confrontations with a grant applicant and Rock Island Alderman Mark Poulos
Two physical confrontations initiated by Illinois State Rep. candidate Thurgood Brooks are under review after Brooks confronted Rock Island Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, and Natalie Linville-Mass, owner of MediaLink, following a contentious, two-hour long city council meeting Monday night.
Logan Paul Voss was arrested late Tuesday. Bettendorf Police say he used his Chevy Silverado to kill a woman
Bettendorf Police are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash that occurred at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Gilbert Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death last year of an Illinois teenager whose body was found in a car …