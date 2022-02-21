4 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $220,000

Don't miss your chance at this beautifully updated 4 BR, 2.5 bath home in Cordova sitting on almost half an acre ! This home features a 5 car garage, 2 car attached and 3 car detached garage with the added benefit of heating and cooling! The main level is spacious and you'll find tons of natural light through out. Enter through the foyer and you'll find a living room with a large picture window and bamboo flooring. Additionally, there is an adjoining formal dining room and bright and cheery kitchen w/ breakfast bar and main level laundry. The family room is nice and cozy with a wood burning fireplace and sliding door leading onto the large patio and HUGE, fenced back yard! The upper level holds all 4 bedrooms and you'll find more bamboo flooring through out the upper. The primary bedroom has its own private bath as well. Downstairs, the basement is unfinished but has TONS of potential to be finished.