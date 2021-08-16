4 Bedroom Home in Colona - $350,000

5.58 Wooded Acres surround this 4 BR 4 bath ranch home featuring a 3-Season room to enjoy the changing seasons and wildlife habitat. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, wood/gas fireplace, and is adjacent to the kitchen/family room - a great floor plan for entertaining!!! The laundry is conveniently located on the main level. The attached 3-car garage, with hot and cold water, is heated, plus there's an additional 2-car garage!!! Roof 2011; Water heater 4/21. Fiber optics to lot line.