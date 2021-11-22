 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Colona - $300,000

Wonderful 2 Story with 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 1st Floor Laundry Room and a 3 Car Heated Garage. Huge Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Plus an Amazing Master Bathroom with Large Tub & Separate Shower. Laundry Room is on Main Level & 1/2 Bath. First Floor Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Eat-In Kitchen with an Island. All New Windows and Brand New French Door to Deck and Fenced Back Yard. Plus, a Custom Built Play House for Kids, a Large Shed and a Whole House Generator System. This Home Features ... HOA Fees and the Water Bill is Combine Every 3 Months $160,000. Includes access to a Private Lake! Geneseo Schools.... Bus Picks Up Right in Front of the House. Raised Beds for Garden.

