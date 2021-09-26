Nearly 3000 finished square feet with an oversized 2 car side load garage all on a large corner lot! With fresh paint, updated bathrooms, and all new carpet this turn-key 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is ready for its next owners. The main floor boasts an open floor plan and a perfect bedroom layout. The large great room has beautiful hardwood floors and opens into the dining room and huge eat-in kitchen. The kitchen includes many cabinets, a large pantry, and main floor laundry. Off the dining room is access to the lovely screened-in porch with access to the backyard. Down the hallway, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom also includes a fully updated full bathroom. The lower level adds 2 additional living spaces, a 4th bedroom, a 3rd full bathroom, a large storage area, access to the garage, and ALL NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! Other updates include expanded driveway 2020, 50 gallon water heater 2021, duct work cleaned 2020, & whole house generator 2015.
4 Bedroom Home in Colona - $229,900
