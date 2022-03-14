4 Bedroom Home in Colona - $219,900

Come check out this beautiful home in Colona, you won't want to miss this one. This home is ready to be moved in and enjoyed. Summer is around the corner and this home has an amazing in-ground pool with a new pump and even a pool heater that's on its own 200 amp meter. The roof, furnace, and A/C are 5 years old, the water heater is brand new and ready to work for you in the whirl pool tub in the master bath. The appliances are all stainless steel whirlpool and are surrounded by custom made amish cabinits with beautiful quartz countertops. ADT system is installed and available with two mounted cameras outside. The water softener is owned and works great. Current owner is offering a 14 month Home Warranty with any accepted offer provided by Home Warranty Inc.