4 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $309,900

Well maintained four bed & three bath home on a level lot and private back yard nestled perfect in Coal Valley. Walk in to find your storybook dream home. The heart of the home, the kitchen, was thoughtfully positioned to interact with family and friends in the family room. The stainless steel appliances and gas range stay. Open the slider from the kitchen to your private, level lot. Backyard bon fires, BBQ, kids and pets alike will love it. Just off the kitchen is the formal dinning room and living room. The living room is a sanctuary to get away for morning coffee or retreat with a book. Upstairs you'll find Four large bedrooms and updated full bath. This story wouldn't be complete without an enormous master and master bath. You'll find main floor laundry walking downstairs to endless potential and the rec room everyone secretly needs! Updated mechanicals to include HVAC, Plumbing, and water heater. Skylights 2019, Radon mitigated, and the water softener stays. Move in ready!