 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $290,000

4 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $290,000

4 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $290,000

Serenity awaits with this country like setting adjacent to Indian Bluff Golf course! Located close to many amenities including, Interstate, Airport, shopping, dining 7 recreation. This spacious 4 bdrm,3 bath, 2 stry home sits on almost 1/2 acre fenced lot & over 2600 sq ft of living space. Feel right at home the moment you enter from the covered front porch to the vast foyer with wooden staircase. Gather many in main floor family room with a cozy brick FP to enjoy the upcoming winter chill & pass through full wall sliding door to 3 seas room that could also be a home office. The kitchen has ample cabinetry & counter space for meal prep while enjoying the view of the back yard & golf course. Living room & dining room feature beautiful wood floors & bay window. Rest easy in the master suite with full bath, 3 closets (1 walk-in), full bath & views of golf course. All bedrooms are extremely spacious. Oversized 2 car + 23x6 additional workshop. Basement is ready to finish as you like!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News