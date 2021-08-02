 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Carbon Cliff - $128,000

Come check out this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Carbon Cliff home. Freshly painted and new carpet (June 2021), this home is ready for its new owners! The upper level features: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, informal dining, kitchen, living room, as well as a deck overlooking the fully fenced-in back yard. The lower level contains a recreation/family room, laundry, the 4th bedroom and a full bath! Seller is providing an AHS home warranty with accepted offer! Schedule your showing today!!

