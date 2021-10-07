 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $134,900

Check out this 4 bed, 1-1/2 bath charmer! The foyer welcomes you home with original woodwork in the custom trim, stairs, seating area and hardwood floor. The large living and dining room area use 9 ft ceilings and tons of natural light to show off the custom built-in cabinets and woodworking. Off the dining room you will find the huge kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and nice sized breakfast nook. The main level also includes a bedroom with an on-suite 1/2 bath that easily doubles as a home office. Upstairs you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home offers tons of storage with the full basement and large walk up attic. All of this on a corner lot with a fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and cleaned up landscaping. Seller providing Home Warranty. Warranty and update list provided in listing docs.

