3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $99,700

Take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 story home for sale in Silvis! Enter through the mud room, where you'll be greeted by a foyer entrance leading upstairs and to a spacious living room adjoining a formal dining room which leads into a bright and cheery kitchen. You'll find tons of natural light through out the entire home along with a 4 season room that leads onto the deck in the fenced in back yard. This home has a detached 2 garage with alley access as well. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, each spacious with ample closet space along with an additional flex space area that could serve as a den/office. The basement is partial and unfinished but has the potential for an additional bathroom. There is also an egress window to allow for a 4th conforming bedroom. Don't miss your chance and schedule an appointment today!

