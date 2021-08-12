 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $64,900

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow featuring a 2 car detached garage located in Silvis. 48 Hours notice to show, tenant occupied. Property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties. Property is currently leased thru 9/2021 at $850 per month. Owner has never seen nor occupied the property, buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

