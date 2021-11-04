 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $52,900

3 bedroom 1 Bath Silvis Home with 2 car detached garage. 48 hours to show please, tenant occupied. Home is being sold as-is, where-is. Property is currently leased through 10/2021 for $750 per month. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Owner has never seen nor occupied the property, buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

