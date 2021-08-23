 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $199,900

The Closing Must be the END of AUGUST! No Showings on SUNDAYS! Open the Front Door to a Open Concept ....Huge Great Room with Updated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, Pantry and Soooo Much More! Three Bedrooms and Two Remodeled Bathrooms on the Main Level. Finished Basement with a Rec Room, Fourth Bedroom, Very Nice Bathroom, Laundry Room and Lots of Storage. Large Back Yard....Completely Fenced with a Nice Sized Shed. This is a Must to see!

