3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $165,000

One owner home meticulously cared for and maintained since 1968. 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home on cul de sac street with level yard and extra large wooded area behind! This home has great space for entertaining in the fully finished basement with wood burning fireplace and full bathroom with non conforming 4th bedroom or office. Attached 2 car garage, insulated for cold winters.

