3 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $119,900

Come see this updated cute 3 bed 2 bath home that is move in ready. New carpet and freshly painted with oversized bathrooms. Enjoy the two decks and fenced in back yard for privacy. New roof and water heater. New dehumidifier and oversized shed included with purchase. No commissions paid on concessions. Buying agent should verify all measurements.

