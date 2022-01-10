3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $99,900

Wow! Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom ranch with a garage and fenced yard. This home has main floor laundry and no steps! Not only are there 3 adorable bedrooms, but there is a living room AND a den/office, so potentially you have 2 living spaces! This not a drive by, you must tour it for yourself because it's deceiving from the outside! This home is spacious! The sellers have added new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the home! The kitchen is a nice size eat-in kitchen and appliances will stay! They have also added a dishwasher to the kitchen, which is fairly new. This home has virtually no maintenance and move in ready with nice updates. Don't miss out, see it today!