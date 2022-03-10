 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $99,900

Cute Bungalow with a 3 season room and a screened in back porch. Laminate floors throughout the main level, it has an upright bathtub, a newer furnace and water heater. The home is close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. It has a 2 car garage, and a shared parking slab. Before the sale of the home the seller will remove the security cameras. Inspections done for informational purposes only home is listed As-Is Where-is.

