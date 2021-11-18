3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $99,500

This adorable, cape cod style home features some great updates from 2021, including new, beautiful granite countertops, new PVC railings in front and rear, vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and new carpet in the upstairs bedroom/loft. The shed in back is also a newer addition, and has parking adjacent. You'll love this very spacious, fenced in backyard - just waiting for you to add your pool, hot-tub (or both!) or give your pet plenty of space to move freely about. The large loft area is complete with a closet and serves as a 3rd bedroom, and additional storage space in one. Beautiful original hardwood floors lead you to the 3 season room in front. This quiet, friendly neighborhood is absolutely perfect for walking, and is close to everything in town! Just look at these photos and imagine yourself in this cozy abode!