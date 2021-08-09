 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $94,900

Beautiful early 1900's Rock Island Home now available. This home retains so much of it's original charm both inside and out with characteristics not found in many homes of this era. Tons of potential on this great home and a New Boiler! Schedule your showing today. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home, property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties.

