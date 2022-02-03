3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,900

Don't miss your chance at this move-in ready 3 BR home located in the Broadway Historical District of Rock Island! This home has tons of characters and has been well-maintained. The main level features lots of natural light along with built-ins through out. The living room is modestly sized and further in the home, you'll find a spacious primary bedroom with a pocket door. Beside, you'll find the formal dining room with a half bath and through that you'll find a bright and cheery kitchen with floor to ceiling cabinets and tons of counter space. The backyard has a large, partially fenced in yard with a space to park out back. The upstairs holds the remaining 2 BR, each spacious with ample closet space. Additionally, there is a large full bath and beside that, access to a private, 3 season porch. Home has a walk-up attic with tons of potential to be finished for additional living space. Schedule your appointment today!