Come check out this super affordable 3 bed 1 bath! There is also 1 non comforting bedroom! New flooring throughout home! Freshly painted just waiting to be furnished with your style and taste! There is also a 1 car detached garage! The market right now is competitive and this is priced to compete! Home is vacant and easy to access! Go and show!
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,900
