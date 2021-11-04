 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $82,900

Gorgeous INSIDE!!! Classic example of a Turn of the Century, 2 Story Brick Mansion. Huge Living Room, Formal Dining and Sun drenched Solarium. Beautiful woodwork throughout. French doors lead from the Dining Room to the Living Room and from the Living Room to the Solarium This home is full of character! Enter the Age of the Gentry. Home is being sold in AS IS CONDITION

