 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,900

Check out all the potential this cape cod has to offer! The main level has a nice sized dining room with built in corner cabinetry, large eat-in kitchen, and huge living room that leads through french doors out to the enclosed back porch! upstairs is where you find 3 bedrooms, 2 of which are enormous! All this plus newer roof, AC, Furnace, & Water heater on a lot that is much larger than it looks!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News