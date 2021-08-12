3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,900

Check out all the potential this cape cod has to offer! The main level has a nice sized dining room with built in corner cabinetry, large eat-in kitchen, and huge living room that leads through french doors out to the enclosed back porch! upstairs is where you find 3 bedrooms, 2 of which are enormous! All this plus newer roof, AC, Furnace, & Water heater on a lot that is much larger than it looks!