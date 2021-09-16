 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,900

Welcome Home! Roof, gutters and siding were all new in 2017! This adorable house is SO much larger than you would think. Check out the sizes of these rooms! There is just a ton of space for you. Don't just take OUR word for it, stop by and see for yourself. Enjoy the covered patio for cookouts or some shade on the hot days. The basement has space that has already been partially finished for you. The appliances will all stay. This home will be a good rental as well.

