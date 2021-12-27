This property has so much potential and is looking for the right person to complete the vision! This home is conveniently located down the road for Augustana College with 5 designated parking spots. Walking into the home, you’ll find plenty of space for the living room, informal dining, bathrooms, and two bedrooms. Heading upstairs you will find a common area, kitchen area and a third bedroom. The basement of this home offers plenty of storage. Sold AS IS WHERE IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When a friend or family member is in need of help, the best thing to do is reach out and offer assistance.
- Updated
Alleman High School will hire Mike Tracey as interim athletic director and Jerry Burkhead will return as head coach of the Pioneers’ baseball team, according to school officials.
- Updated
A Washington, Iowa, woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday morning in Orion, Ill.
- Updated
The Rock Island City Council voted Monday night to approve a $315,000 lawsuit settlement.
- Updated
A lawsuit against the mayor of Bettendorf has been settled and is awaiting a judge's approval, according to court records.
- Updated
I’ve been a physician since 1998. I see Covid patients every day. I can't take the nonsense coming from all directions anymore.
Rock Island Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday.
Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a head-on collision in the 900 block of East River Drive, just east of Tremont Avenue, Davenport Police said.
- Updated
The president of SENB Bank, who served on many community boards, has died.
Hikers along the Mississippi River near Andalusia came across what appeared to be skeletal human remains Wednesday, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said.