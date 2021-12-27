 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,700

This property has so much potential and is looking for the right person to complete the vision! This home is conveniently located down the road for Augustana College with 5 designated parking spots. Walking into the home, you’ll find plenty of space for the living room, informal dining, bathrooms, and two bedrooms. Heading upstairs you will find a common area, kitchen area and a third bedroom. The basement of this home offers plenty of storage. Sold AS IS WHERE IS.

