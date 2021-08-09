 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $73,900

Rock Island, IL Investment opportunity now available. This three bedroom 2 bath home currently rents for $900 per month with the tenant paying all utilities. Current tenants are on a month to month lease. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings. Buyer and Buyers Agent to Verify all Aspects of the Home.

