 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $67,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $67,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $67,900

Refreshed three bedroom one bath home in Rock Island property now available, recently painted with new flooring in the kitchen and bath. Buy this one for the income, property is currently leased through 04/2022 for $875 per month. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News