 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $64,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $64,900

Rock Island investment opportunity available now. Featuring three bedrooms, one full bath and a one car garage. This property is currently rented for $850 per month with the lease running until Jan 2022 with the tenant paying all utilities. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all aspects of the home, owner has never seen nor occupied the Home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News