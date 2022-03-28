3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $59,900

Rock Island investment opportunity available now. Featuring three bedrooms, one full bath, and a one car garage. This property is currently rented for $850 per month, on a month to month lease, with the tenant paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other listings at a reduced price. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all aspects of the home