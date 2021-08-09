 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $59,900

Come take a look at this 3 bed, 2 bath house. Freshly painted and new vinyl flooring. Has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Nice sized living room, dining room, and kitchen on main floor plus full bath and bedroom. Also offers a 3 season porch and deck in back. Furnace 2017. Water Heater 2020.

