3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $57,900

Move in ready three bedroom Rock Island Real Estate available now. This home was recently refreshed with interior paint and new carpet, this will be turn key for any investor or first time home buyer. Schedule your showing today. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. *Owner has never seen nor occupied the home, buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

