 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $57,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $57,900

Rock Island, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is currently leased for $900 per month, with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is, with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muscatine woman killed, Muscatine man injured in I-80 crash

Muscatine woman killed, Muscatine man injured in I-80 crash

A 60-year-old Muscatine woman was killed and a Muscatine man suffered serious injuries Sunday when the car in which they were riding was struck from the rear by a semitrailer, according to the crash report issued by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Zackory Lollar.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News