3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $49,900

Lots of potential with this home, calling investors and DIY'ers! New water heater and new furnace 2021. Per seller, roof was new within 6 years ago. Great space with 3 bedrooms, 2 living spaces, nice sized yard, 2 car garage, and an open basement ready to finish with more potential for living space! The 2nd living space, the family room, has a beautiful stone gas fireplace and built in shelves! This home is being sold as-is.

