Over all this property is in great shape. The kitchen and bathrooms have been well maintained, and with a little updating it will make a great starter home or a great investment property. It's being sold. AS-IS with no warranty with a conventional finance or cash.
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $49,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MORNING SUN — Morning Sun Elementary School Principal Steve Hollan listened Wednesday as many of the estimated 50 teachers and area residents who attended the regular Morning Sun School Board meeting offered him their support.
Alleman High School announced that Rick Thomas will be its 12th boys basketball coach in school history at a press conference Wednesday.
Davenport police are investigating the death of a person late Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Brady Street.
Police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old Milan man accused of sexually assaulting a child.
After 32 years of teaching and 12 as the head coach of United Township's girls basketball program, Carie Walker is retiring. Read about what it meant for Walker to coach her alma mater.
A man being held in the Scott County Jail died early Friday morning.
Rock Island Police are investigating an incident in which one person was injured downtown.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
A decision is expected next week on whether the beach and boat rental will open this season at West Lake Park in Davenport.
In letters to four Iowa cities, including Davenport and Bettendorf, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa told city officials their policies that ban panhandling risked litigation and should be repealed.