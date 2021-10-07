1.5 Story home located in Rock Island, right along 7th Ave. This home sits on a corner lot with a detached garage in the back. Has a large, open kitchen with an additional room to the side for laundry or however you see fit. Main level consists of a living, dining room and 1 bedroom. Remaining 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Home needs some TLC and would be a great starter or investment property!
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $44,900
