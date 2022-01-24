 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $39,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $39,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $39,900

Tons of potential with this 3 bed 2 bath bungalow. The main level features an open concept living/dining space, 2 large bedrooms, full bath and huge kitchen. The upstairs is a massive space perfect for a master bedroom with potential walk in closets and on suite full bathroom. Being sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News